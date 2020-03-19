Another 52 patients have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 185 confirmed cases, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Thursday.
There have been no confirmed cases in Cambria or Somerset counties.
The additional patients represent a 39% one-day increase in the state's total known COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state's first death, an adult from Northampton County.
All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, the press release said.
“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Statewide, there are 185 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 1,608 patients who have tested negative.
