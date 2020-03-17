HARRISBURG – The state plans to open mass-testing sites for coronavirus in Philadelphia and hard-hit Montgomery County, and the state is leaning more on commercial labs and hospitals to do their own testing to augment testing done by the state lab, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday.
The number of patients identified as having coronavirus neared 100 on Tuesday as the state announced 20 more cases – four in western Pennsylvania, five in central Pennsylvania and 11 in eastern Pennsylvania.
PEMA Director Randy Padfield said that the planned sites in Montgomery County – where there have been 32 cases of coronavirus identified – and Philadelphia are intended to serve individuals who have symptoms indicating they have coronavirus.
The state lab will only test patients who meet certain criteria:
• The patient is in contact of a confirmed case and is sick;
• The patient resides in a congregate care setting and is sick;
• The patient is a healthcare worker and is sick;
• The patient is hospitalized with relevant symptoms and has no alternative diagnosis.
But, Levine said that with commercial labs and hospitals starting to offer their own testing, doctors can order that a patient be tested for coronavirus without the permission of the Department of Health. That data is included in the daily case totals announced by the state, she said.
Doctors can order tests from the commercial labs for patients even if the individual has no symptoms and doesn’t meet the criteria set to get tested by the state lab, according to the Department of Health.
Nate Wardle, a spokesman for the Department of Health said that when a coronavirus test is submitted to the lab, the results are announced within about “36-48 hours.” Results from commercial labs have been taking longer, he said.
The Department of Health has handed down new guidelines for people to consider when they are trying to determine if they should be tested or if they are uncertain about how to get a test.
• People who are interested in getting tested for coronavirus are being encouraged to stay home and call their health care provider if they have symptoms that indicate they might have coronavirus – fever, dry cough and shortness of breath – but the symptoms are mild enough that they wouldn’t normally seek medical care, according to the Department of Health guidelines.
People who are suffering from symptoms typical of coronavirus are urged to seek medical care or call their medical providers if they feel like their symptoms are severe enough that they require hospitalization. Those without a medical provider can call: 1-877-PA-HEALTH.
Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.
With the new cases announced Tuesday, Pennsylvania has identified 96 people with coronavirus. To date, the state has not reported any fatalities from the outbreak that has claimed more than 7,110 lives around the globe, including 77 in the United States.
The additional cases are: two in Allegheny County; one in Beaver County; three in Bucks County; two in Chester County; five in Cumberland County; two in Delaware County; two in Montgomery County; two in Philadelphia County; and one in Washington County.
“Our reporting has shifted to a daily update at noon based on results reported to the department by 12 a.m., as the volume of test results continue to increase,” Levine said.
“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm; stay home and stay safe.
“We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.