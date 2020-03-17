All driver’s license centers in Pennsylvania have been closed, in accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidance for mitigating the spread of coronavirus, PennDOT has announced.
The closures went into effect on Monday evening and are scheduled to remain in effect for two weeks. Online services and resources remain available at www.dmv.pa.gov.
Driver’s licenses, photo ID cards, learner’s permits, vehicle registrations, safety inspections, emissions inspections and persons with disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire on or before March 31 now will not expire until April 30.
All PennDOT district and county maintenance offices are closed, and all construction projects have been suspended until further notice.
However, PennDOT said crews are available to perform critical functions and emergency maintenance as needed.
All PennDOT rest areas and welcome centers in Pennsylvania were closed as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.