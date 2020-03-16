Penn Highlands Community College is closing for two weeks while Hiram G. Andrews Center and Indiana University of Pennsylvania are moving to off-campus instruction in connection to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
“I know that these changes are drastic and that they affect you deeply,” Indiana University President Michael Driscoll said in the university release. “All of us are working together to make the rest of the semester a rewarding and safe education experience for all of our students.”
Raymond Weible, Jr., Penn Highlands director of marketing and communications, said though the campuses will be closed, administrators are expected to work remotely as much as they can and online classes will continue until April 12.
Credit classes for Monday and Tuesday were suspended due to the caution involved with the virus.
Beginning Wednesday, Penn Highlands classes will start online except for clinicals and internships.
“Essentially for us, we’re just following the governor’s guidelines,” Weible said.
In place of on-campus classes, Hiram G. Andrews and Indiana University will use alternative learning to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The Department of Labor and Industry’s release said instructors at Hiram G. Andrews were preparing assignments that students could complete remotely and that the students were being sent home for at least two weeks or longer.
Transportation for the students was being scheduled and Penny Ickes, department communications director, said as of Monday, there were only two students left and the pair were expected to be sent home that day.
Currently, there are no known cases of the virus in the surrounding area, but recently it was disclosed by state health officials that there are two cases in Allegheny County.
Some schools have already made arrangements for alternative learning in place of on-campus instruction.
St. Francis University is set to open the school’s online classes Wednesday.
The university announced last week that the measure was undertaken to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Marie Young, director of marketing and communications at St. Francis, said professors were training to offer the online courses Monday and Tuesday.
Officials expect to know more about the transition next week.
Additionally, she addressed the recent trip of St. Francis president, the Rev. Malachi Van Tassell.
Young said Van Tassell traveled to Italy more than two weeks ago but didn’t visit any hot spots and is currently symptom free.
Last week, IUP postponed its in-person classes by a week with scheduled online classes to begin Monday. The new online classes are set to start March 23.
Undergraduate and graduate students working at off-campus sites are recommended to contact their faculty advisors for more information.
Students in the resident halls are being asked to remove their personal items and check out by Saturday.
For those who need to remain in university housing, there will be more information shared soon, according to the release.
“To be clear, the university is not closing. Faculty and staff members will report to work as scheduled, to the fullest extent possible, to continue efforts to restructure classes and events to follow recommended health guidelines,” Driscoll said.
According to the release from the department of labor, the staff at Hiram G. Andrews will be continuing to come to work and focus on curriculum reviews, training, maintenance and cleaning of the facility and caseload documentation and review.
