EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday officially declared a state of emergency, a move that the county’s top emergency management official said “will help to remove bureaucratic red tape to help officials make quick and reasonable responses” to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“There are no cases (of coronavirus) in Cambria County at this time,” Art Martynuska, coordinator of the Cambria County Emergency Management Agency, said in a press release announcing the declaration. “We do not want to create panic. All of us need to do our part to limit the spread of this disease, and the best course of action is to wash your hands, don’t touch your face, and limit your activities to small groups.”
The emergency declaration was meant to give county officials the ability to quickly mobilize emergency personnel and resources, and to help pay for the response to the pandemic, the county’s three commissioners said in Tuesday’s press release.
“The main thing that I want to emphasize to the general public,” said Commissioner Scott Hunt, “is this declaration of emergency is no cause for alarm or panic. This is to allow us to relax the standards under which we normally have to operate so that we can make valid, rational decisions as needed in an ever-changing climate.”
Commissioner B.J. Smith said the county will continue to provide essential services, including supporting the county’s 911 call center and housing 352 inmates at the Cambria County Prison.
“We cannot close the doors of government,” Smith said. “We will remain open and provide essential services to the public.”
President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said that Cambria County faces “an unprecedented situation” and is taking “proactive measures” to address that situation.
'Essential services'
In a separate press release issued Tuesday afternoon by the commissioners, it was announced that Cambria County government will be open to provide “essential services” through April 14. Normal office hours will be in place for all county departments.
Each elected official and department head will identify the essential functions to be performed in his or her office and manage operations accordingly; certain services will not be provided.
Members of the public who have business with a county office or department are advised to call that office or department and check to see what services are being provided before traveling to the courthouse or a county facility. More information can be found online at www.cambriacountypa.gov.
Bedford County declared a state of emergency on Monday.
