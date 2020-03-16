Although state officials have repeatedly said there is enough coronavirus testing capacity for patients who need screening, they admit more would be better.
A new testing facility in Pittsburgh opens Tuesday with a coronavirus detection test developed by UPMC scientists that will expand testing capacity for the region.
Until this week, testing was limited to the state lab in Exton or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labs. Local hospitals and physicians have been able to collect specimens from patients, but had to send them to the suburban Philadelphia lab or one of the CDC labs around the country.
Two out-of-state commercial labs were authorized to test specimens late last week and at least one Philadelphia hospital is doing its own testing, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
The new test announced Saturday in Pittsburgh will initially be limited for patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 disease, which include shortness of breath, fever and cough, Dr. Alan Wells, medical director of clinical labs, said during the press briefing.
“We will be using this test, initially, for select symptomatic patients, as we work to rapidly increase capacity in our central lab,” Williams said. “We expect to initially test over 20 patients a day, quickly ramping up to over 100 by the end of the week, and continuing to rapidly increase that capacity.”
Patients who have been under a physician’s care must be approved by a UPMC infectious disease expert before being scheduled for an appointment to be tested at the UPMC Mercy South Side Outpatient Center in Pittsburgh, said Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC chairman of emergency medicine.
“We are not able to test anyone who wants a test today,” Yealy said, warning that anyone showing up without an appointment will be turned away.
Medical professionals in protective garb will perform the medical procedure in which a wire carrying a swab is inserted through a nostril to collect the specimen from the back of the throat, Yealy explained.
Specimens will be tested at UPMC’s central laboratory in another section of Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh testing program continues to expand the state’s coronavirus testing capacity, which until March 3 required submitting specimens to the CDC, Levine said.
The state welcomes the new testing capacity and is developing criteria for doctors and hospitals to select the labs, Dr. Sharon Watkins, state epidemiologist, said during Monday’s Health Department press briefing. Sonora Quest Laboratories or Labcorp commercial labs are available to any physician who believes a patient should be tested, she said.
“If you are a provider, you can get testing ordered for your patient if you feel you need to through Quest, Labcor or through those hospital facilities that are currently providing tests,” Watkins said.
The state lab is still the best place for testing of patient who are sick and were known to be contacts with confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as those who are hospitalized with no other diagnosis or those who are sick and living in nursing homes or other group facilities, Watkins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.