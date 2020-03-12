It’s horror films that attract Pitt-Johnstown students to the movies, said Richland Cinemas shift manager Leo Drager.
There are no scary movies slated to debut, so Drager isn’t particularly afraid of missing the college-aged customers who are not coming back after spring break due the outbreak of COVID-19.
Aside from the early exit of the college population from the area, fear among people in general could prove to be a challenge for businesses.
“A lot of people are generally scared and don’t want to deal with the public,” Drager said. “I just hope it stays on the other side of the state.”
While there are 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the eastern part of the state, there are no confirmed cases in Western Pennsylvania as of Thursday.
But in the Johnstown area, grocery stores were packed, and people were buying the panic items making national news, especially toilet paper, a Giant Eagle worker confirmed Thursday.
However, many people don’t appear to be preparing to self-quarantine. Appointments were kept as usual at Salon Vizions in Westmont, said owner Kathy Vizza.
“People understand what to do from watching the news. But they are still shaking hands, giving each other hugs and saying ‘It’s OK, I’m not sick,’ ”
Vizza said.
Businesses including Vizza’s also said they are increasing the frequency of cleaning equipment and doorknobs as a precaution.
Leaders across industries are planning for the worst and hoping for the best, Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce President Amy Bradley said.
“There’s just so many unknowns, people are trying to not panic but just keep going about business as much as they can. We are sharing with our members information from the U.S. Chamber on how to assist businesses with revenue disruption and supply disruption,” she said. “Also how to support employees who may at some point may be unable to earn their normal income.
“Hopefully none of this will be needed, but there are plans.”
