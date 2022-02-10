JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Plans are moving forward for a vaccine created by a small Maryland company to be deployed in the European Union – and countries such as New Zealand and South Korea.
A year after pledging to provide more than 1 billion doses of its vaccine, Gaithersburg-based Novavax submitted an application to the FDA earlier this month to get its protein-based vaccine approved for emergency use by adults in the United States.
After a year of setbacks and delivery shortfalls, the 791 employee company is now making progress abroad, announcing plans in a press release to manufacture its European doses in Spain and receiving use approval for adults in New Zealand and South Korea.
The Novavax protein is protein based, unlike the "messenger" vaccines that sought and received approval by Moderna and Pfizer more than a year ago.
The Novavax vaccine is similar to the tetanus vaccines people receive periodically to protect themselves from that disease, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown associate biology professor Jill Henning said during the most recent "In This Together Cambria" education forum on COVID-19 held Wednesday.
While the vaccine promises easier storage – at typical refrigerator temperatures – and works by delivering proteins right to a person's cells through decades-old methods, the company just finished submitting final data in December for FDA review.
"We believe our vaccine offers a differentiated option built on a well-understood protein-based vaccine platform that can be an alternative to the portfolio of available vaccines to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stanley C. Erck, president and chief executive officer. "We're extremely proud of the work of our teams and we look forward to FDA's review of our EUA request."
Henning, whose background is in infectious diseases and immunology, advised anyone who might be holding off on getting a vaccine and waiting for Novavax to take a fresh, open-minded look at the options available now.
The U.S. has two vaccines – Pfizer and Moderna – that are both safe and "doing their job" to protect people against spreading the virus and developing the worst issues from it, she said.
"The boosters are working. We're seeing the stats support it," she said, noting that despite a record number of cases in recent months, the nation has seen fewer hospitalizations and deaths overall than it did during the previous peak from late 2020 to early 2021.
Counting cases
Cambria County added 80 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday, while Somerset County added 65 cases, the state Department of Health reported.
Somerset County's death total remained unchanged for the second straight day.
Bedford and Indiana counties also had unchanged fatality levels.
Indiana County added 58 positive cases, while Bedford added 30.
Blair County had 96 cases and two additional deaths.
Centre County also added one death and Westmoreland added four.
Centre County recorded 70 cases and Westmoreland added 196, the state's latest updates show.
Pennsylvania added 138 deaths on Thursday.
