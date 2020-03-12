Although all Pennsylvania patients with positive coronavirus tests are from counties along or near the state’s eastern border with New Jersey, local hospitals continue to be on the lookout for COVID-19.
“We are well prepared for coronavirus,” spokeswoman Emily Korns said from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
An isolation unit has been established to keep infected patients – and those with suspected infections – away from other patients.
Korns would not say if any patients are now assigned to the isolation unit. Nor would she say if Conemaugh has submitted any patient specimens to the state lab for COVID-19 testing.
“We are very careful about our patients’ confidentiality,” she said.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber’s chief medical officer was also tight-lipped on the testing.
“We are following all Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines and recommendations on reporting coronavirus cases, including not releasing any information about specific cases,” Dr. David Csikos said in an email.
Earlier this week, UPMC officials in Pittsburgh said the system has submitted tests for COVID-19, but declined to identify which UPMC facility across Pennsylvania treated the patients.
During the state Health Department’s daily press briefing on Thursday, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said there have been 219 patients identified for testing, based on risk criteria established by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
There have been 22 positive tests and
116 negative tests. The remaining 81 specimens are either waiting for analysis, in transit or have not been collected yet, Levine explained.
Montgomery County has had 13 positive COVID-19 patients. Bucks and Monroe counties each has two positive tests, and Philadelphia, Delaware, Wayne, Northampton and Pike counties have one each.
To protect patients and visitors, Conemaugh Health System has tightened a visitor advisory, which has been in place for the flu season. In addition to telling patients who are not feeling well or have cold symptoms stay away, notices at hospital entrances now include: “People who have traveled to a high-risk area for COVID-19 or had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 are not permitted to visit.”
Windber has not added any visitor restrictions, but leadership is looking at rules based on the Health Department and CDC recommendations, Csikos said.
In order to promote social distancing, both UPMC Somerset and Conemaugh have canceled upcoming events.
Spokeswoman Sarah Deist said Wednesday’s Lunch and Learn event for colorectal cancer information has been scrapped and leaders are looking at more events.
Korns said several larger programs are being rescheduled or canceled, including a large continuing education seminar that was to be held next month at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
