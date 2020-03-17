Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is opening an incident command center Wednesday morning and will further reduce patient visitation as hospitals across the region continue to prepare for coronavirus patients.
Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with only one visitor allowed in any patient room. The same restrictions have been in place in the maternity, nursery and pediatric units.
There will be no visitors permitted in the Lee Campus rooms.
Hospital access will be limited to only a few entrances, spokeswoman Emily Korns said.
“We are screening all visitors, contractors and employees as they enter,” she said.
Korns stressed that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 illness in Cambria or Somerset counties.
“We are fully prepared to respond to a surge,” she said.
At Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, leaders have identified areas where screening can be done without exposing others to risk of infection.
“(Windber) is fortunate to have a number of facilities in close proximity to the emergency department to put into service without erecting any temporary structures,” the hospital said in a statement.
“We have initiated our internal planning and are complying with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Pennsylvania Department of Health. Our overriding internal organizational message is: ‘Prepare. Don’t panic.’
“We are suggesting the residents of the community adopt this, as well.”
Windber is monitoring the situation and is prepared to selectively reduce elective surgery and other non-emergency use of the hospital to expand capacity during a surge.
UPMC hospitals, including UPMC Somerset and UPMC Altoona, are also making preparations to have adequate surge capacity.
“UPMC recommends that ‘elective’ procedures for those that are at higher risk should be delayed only when it is clinically safe to do so,” the health system statement said. “We have a multidisciplinary team of experts closely monitoring the situation and will adjust accordingly.
“UPMC has been preparing since the outset of this virus emergence and before for other clinical challenges. Nothing we do will in any way diminish that preparation.”
Health care staff at UPMC hospitals have received training to recognize potential COVID-19 and respond accordingly.
“We have a strong supply chain system in place to ensure we are receiving an adequate supply of personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and gowns,” the statement read. “We are closely tracking our allocation of these supplies to our facilities to make sure they have what they need but that none is being wasted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.