Due to coronavirus concerns, the following events have been postponed or canceled:
• Johnstown Tomahawks hockey games have been stopped until further notice as a result of a decision made by the North American Hockey League.
• Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has canceled its scheduled concert for Saturday with ticket-holders given the opportunity to convert their purchases into a contribution to the JSO’s annual fund campaign.
• Richland High School’s production of the musical “The Hello Girls” that was scheduled for March 20-22 has been postponed until April, with a future date to be announced.
• Johnstown Concert Series has canceled its March 21 concert with Chatham University Choir due to the university closing.
• An early childhood education conference hosted by The Learning Lamp scheduled for Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown has been postponed with a rescheduled date yet to be determined.
• Cinderella Project try-on days scheduled for Saturday and
March 21 at YWCA Greater Johnstown in the Kernville section of Johnstown have been postponed. Organizers hope to reschedule for dates at a later time.
• Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership movie nights canceled Saturday and Sunday at State Theater, 336 Main St.
• Somerset County Chamber of Commerce’s State of the County presentation scheduled for Tuesday at Oakhurst Grille & Event Center in Somerset has been postponed.
• Cambria County Veteran Services Office has canceled a town hall forum scheduled for Tuesday at the Cambria County Library in Johnstown. More town hall forums on veterans’ benefits will be scheduled by the Veteran Services Office in the fall.
• Bishop McCort Catholic High School has postponed its Great McCort Benefit Auction that was scheduled for March 21.
• Senior expo event scheduled for March 26 at East Hills Recreation Center, 101 Community
College Way, Johnstown, has been canceled.
• The 73rd annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival scheduled for March 28 and 29 and April 1-5 in Meyersdale has been canceled.
• Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that effective Friday all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests will be canceled for the remainder of March and the month of April. With the exception of three state parks in Montgomery County, DCNR facilities throughout the state will remain open, pending any changes in the coronavirus spread.
• The Bottle Works will be closing and cancelling all public events for two weeks, March 16 - March 30. All classes and activities scheduled for today will go on as planned. The Gallery Shoppe will be open today from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
