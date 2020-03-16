All public libraries in Pennsylvania, including those in the Cambria County Library System, are closed, as part of a state mandate, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The closures are in effect until March 29.
“The safety of the staff and community is of paramount importance to the Cambria County Library administration and Board of Directors,” according to a statement sent by Ashley Flynn, director of the Cambria County Library System. “As such, we will continue to follow the recommendations of local and state authorities. Staff will continue to work during this closure in order to complete projects that are difficult to manage while serving the public. The library will be prepared to continue offering the highest quality of service possible as soon as it is deemed appropriate to reopen.”
Online services will remain available through cclsys.org.
They include e-books and e-audiobooks, ad-free music streaming and downloads, children’s books and related activities, craft videos and tutorials for all ages and databases.
The library can be reached by calling 814-536-5131 or emailing campub@cclsys.org.
PA CareerLink, which is located in the Cambria County Library in downtown Johnstown, is also closed. CareerLink can be reached at 814-534-2500 or www.gocareerlink.org.
