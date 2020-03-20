The Johnstown Tomahawks announced that the North American Hockey League team will close its offices and team store at 1st Summit Arena on Friday.
The Tomahawks also released the team's junior hockey players to return home after the NAHL season was canceled on Monday.
“The Tomahawks in conjunction with USA Hockey and the North American Hockey League, continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and will provide further updates when available,” Johnstown Tomahawks President Richard Bouchard said.
“We have decided to cease operations for the time being in accordance with government mandates,” Bouchard said. “We will update our fans accordingly as this situation progresses. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this unusual time and we thank our loyal fans for their support this season.”
The office and store will be closed indefinitely in response to COVID-19 virus distancing efforts.
The Tomahawks will have limited office staff working remotely and can answers fans questions or concerns via email: info@johnstowntomahawks.com.
In their eighth season in the league, the East Division second-place Tomahawks had won eight straight games and 10 of 11 contests before the season initially was paused last week and eventually was canceled.
During the offseason months, the team office and store traditionally are open to accommodate fans who purchase season tickets or merchandise. The staff also works with sponsors and advertisers for the upcoming season.
The on-ice personnel typically spends that time recruiting to build the next season’s team.
