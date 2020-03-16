The City of Johnstown will conduct business as normally as possible during the upcoming weeks, but access to Johnstown City Hall and the Johnstown Public Safety Building will be limited.
Beginning Monday, anybody wanting to enter City Hall needs to make an appointment, as part of the municipality’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re trying to minimize the amount of contacts that we have throughout the city, not just City Hall, so those that can be avoided and handled via telephone will be of course handled that way,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said.
The policy is open-ended, according to the mayor.
Both buildings will be staffed.
Johnstown Police Department and Johnstown Fire Department are located in the Public Safety Building.
“It’s kind of the case, especially with police and fire, we have to protect our employees,” JFD Chief Robert Statler said. “We don’t need them exposed unnecessarily.”
Johnstown City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for April 8 in the safety building.
“I would speculate that council would be in agreement to conduct council meetings for council only and those required to be there, but they still would be broadcast (on cable television),” Janakovic said.
