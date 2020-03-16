In a message posted to the Indiana University of Pennsylvania website Monday, president Michael Driscoll announced that the school would be suspending face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the spring semester because of COVID-19.
"I know that these changes are drastic and that they affect you deeply," Driscoll said in the release. "All of us are working together to make the rest of the semester a rewarding and safe education experience for all of our students."
In place of on-campus classes, the university will use online instruction to combat any possible contact with the coronavirus.
Currently, there are no known cases of the virus in the surrounding area, but recently it was disclosed by state health officials that there are reported cases in Allegheny County.
Last week, IUP postponed in-person classes by a week with scheduled online classes to begin March 16.
The new online classes are set to start Monday.
Undergraduate and graduate students working at off-campus sites are urged to contact their faculty advisers.
Students in the resident halls are asked to remove their items and check out by Saturday.
For those who need to remain in university housing, more information will be shared soon, according to the release.
"To be clear, the university is not closing," Driscoll said. "Faculty and staff members will report to work as scheduled, to the fullest extent possible, to continue efforts to restructure classes and events to follow recommended health guidelines."
