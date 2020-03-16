As a healthcare worker with a diabetic son, Erin Goins has been paying close attention to the COVID-19 outbreak – and the hygiene habits to prevent it from coming into her home.
But as she walked into St. John Gualbert Cathedral for 5 p.m. Mass Sunday, she was also thinking about another set of hands.
“I’m paying attention to all of the updates – but I know this is also in God’s hands,” said Goins, of Johnstown.
Even as other gatherings are being shuttered one by one because of the virus – flocks of faithful continued their tradition of attending Sunday’s services across the region.
“We’re being careful. We’ve got Purell and we’re basically disinfecting everything,” said Joann Baker, of Nanty Glo, standing alongside her husband, Jack. “We’re concerned about it – but we’re not going to let it stop us from (going to) church – or living life.”
The Bakers were among a crowd of approximately 30 people who walked into St. John Gualbert for the evening Mass – some using gloves or tissues to open the grand church’s imposing front doors.
At Conemaugh Church of the Brethren in East Taylor Township, Pastor Craig Gaunt said his congregation prayed over the weekend to uphold people across the globe affected by the coronavirus.
As of Sunday, more than 5,700 people have died – including 368 new deaths in Italy over the past day, the World Health Organization reported.
There have not been any cases of coronavirus logged in the Cambria-Somerset region.
But for many, these are stressful times, Gaunt said.
“I think one of the biggest causes of concern right now is that we are still really finding out the facts about this – and with social media, there can be a great deal of misinformation that can bring also panic for people,” Gaunt said.
Gaunt said members of his church who are medical personnel have talked with fellow parishioners – “just to practice those simple lessons we all grew up with as children.”
“Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face ... give people some space,” he added. “We’re trying to assure people not to panic.”
Last week, the Altoona-Johnstown Catholic Diocese issued a series of new directives, “strongly” discouraging Holy Communion on the tongue and releasing Catholics from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass – particularly older residents who are more at risk.
Health officials have said the coronavirus has been a greater issue for people over 60 – and those with preexisting health issues, According to the National Institute of Health, most of the people who died from the illness in Italy as of March 4, were 65 and older. The average age was 85, the institute reported.
At age 70, Tom Crocco, of Johnstown, said he recognizes he falls within that age group.
He said he’s been taking more precautions in recent days – hand-washing included. But he said he “can’t just sit at home.”
“I know the virus is a bad thing,” he said, walking into church. “I have to keep going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.