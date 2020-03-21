Coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continued to shoot up, with 83 new cases announced Friday, bringing the total to 268 cases in 26 counties. Another 2,574 people have tested negative for coronavirus.
“Just two weeks ago, we reported our first two cases,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said at Friday’s press briefing.
Levine noted that the daily cases have roughly doubled every two days, reminding reporters that there were 37 new cases announced Wednesday.
“The exponential growth of new cases and the new counties shows the need for the aggressive steps the governor has taken to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
Levine went on to cite a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 20% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the United States are in the 20-44 age group.
“We are seriously concerned that the individuals in the 20-44 age range are not getting the message to stay home,” she said. “This could lead to significant impact on our health care system.”
Questions about adequate quantities of testing supplies, ventilators and personal protective equipment came during both the Health Department briefing and earlier Friday at a UPMC Health System press event.
“I think anyone preparing for this anywhere in the country wants to have more beds; wants to have more equipment; wants to have more personal protective equipment,” Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC emergency medicine chairman, said at the Pittsburgh briefing.
Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC medical director for infection prevention, said the Pittsburgh system has enough supplies and capacity for now, and it’s exploring creative options in the event of an overwhelming surge.
Levine said the Health Department and federal government have stockpiles and the department is working with hospitals to determine distribution as the cases grow. She and Gov. Tom Wolf each warned the situation is “going to get worse before it gets better.”
Earlier this week the governor ordered hospitals to halt elective medicine to conserve bed space for coronavirus patients. Levine and Graham both said hospitals are identifying clinical areas such as ambulatory surgery centers to convert for inpatients during a severe coronavirus outbreak.
Levine said hotels are also being considered.
Personal protective equipment, including N95 face masks, face shields and gloves are limited, Snyder admits, but said UPMC is prudently conserving the supplies now and can reduce usage for less infectious patients, if needed.
“We are beginning right now to be sure we deploy this very important resource smartly,” Yealy said, adding that not all procedures require the same protective equipment.
Emailed responses Friday from Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber say both organizations have what they need for now.
“We are facing the same supply challenges other hospitals are, but we have a great team working round the clock to make sure we have what is needed. We have test kits. We are testing, and continue to work closely with (the Health Department) and follow CDC guidance for appropriate testing,” the Conemaugh statement said.
“Hospitals nationwide are facing similar challenges, and when we learn of new guidance from CDC that allows us to preserve (protective equipment) and supplies, we are following it.”
The Windber statement says, “At this time, we have adequate supplies, including testing and personal protective equipment. We are conserving these supplies in anticipation of increased demand due to the COVID-19 virus. We have sufficient testing supplies to test patients who meet the Department of Health and CDC guidelines.”
