With schools closed due to coronavirus concerns, the curtain won’t be rising just yet on high school spring plays and musicals.
The following is a sampling of how schools with performances scheduled in March and early April are working toward rescheduling.
Ferndale Area High School was to stage “Chickenheart” Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but the production has been rescheduled for May.
“That needs to be coordinated with everything else that needs to be rescheduled,” said Superintendent Carole Kakabar. “Everyone involved was ready to go and it’s disappointing, so that’s why we want to reschedule it and not just cancel.”
At Richland High School, students were set to perform “The Hello Girls” Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but that show has been rescheduled for some time in April.
“We know that the ‘show must go on’ and it will,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said in a letter to the district community. “We promise that the students of the Richland Performing Arts Center and all of our students in the ‘Three A’s’ will continue to be the very best.”
Berlin Brothersvalley High School’s production of “Into the Woods” scheduled for April 3, 4 and 5 has been postponed. Superintendent David Reeder said they will be monitoring the coronavirus situation and a reschedule is pending at this time.
Bishop Carroll Catholic High School’s performance of “How to Succeed at Business Without Really Trying” for March 26, 27 and 28 has been postponed and the school is tentatively working to reschedule the show for May 14, 15 and 16.
“The Little Mermaid” was to be performed Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Chestnut Ridge High School but has been postponed and school administrators are working toward finalizing new dates.
At Conemaugh Valley High School, the performance of “Willy Wonka” set for April 2 through 4 has been put on hold. The school board plans to meet this week to discuss its options on rescheduling.
“Oz” was to be presented Friday and Saturday at Salisbury-Elk Lick High School but has been postponed. Superintendent Joseph Renzi said they don’t have a rescheduled date at this time.
Somerset High School’s performance of “Guys and Dolls” scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been postponed with no plans at this time to reschedule, according to Superintendent Krista Mathias.
