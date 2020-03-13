Amid concerns about cornavirus testing capacity, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Friday stressed the state is well prepared to serve the current demand.
“We are striving to be sure that anybody who needs to be tested gets the test,” Levine said during a midday press briefing.
Asked repeatedly why the Health Department isn’t doing more widespread testing, Levine said the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has not recommended population-based testing of all residents in an affected region.
All but one of the state’s confirmed cases have known contact with other infected patients or traveled from affected areas, Levine said, adding that investigators are still checking the travel history of the one patient.
There is not yet enough testing capacity do the widespread testing, she added.
Noting that most of the state’s COVID-19 patients live in the southeast corner, Levine said, “We would not have the capacity to do population-based testing, which is testing everyone in the southeast.”
Pennsylvania is not alone, she continued.
“The country is not at a place where they can do countrywide population testing,” she said.
What’s more, the tests may not be effective in those with no symptoms of coronavirus.
“The other thing you have to remember is when you do population-based testing, a negative test doesn’t mean they’re negative,” Levine said. “If you have no symptoms, you can develop symptoms five days from now. The test would be negative, but would turn positive later.”
The state laboratory in Exton has tested specimens from more than 140 patients, identifying 41 as positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Levine said.
Hardest hit is Montgomery County, with 18 cases.
Cases announced Friday included the first two children under 18. Chester County saw its first case, as did two counties west of the Susquehanna River: Cumberland County with three and Washington County with one.
The confirmed cases largely have been traced back to contact with the new coronavirus in another state or country. Most people are at home in isolation, officials say; a few are hospitalized.
Testing capacity has increased with additional supplies from the federal government, and the addition of independent commercial laboratories offering tests to Pennsylvanians. Several hospitals, including the UPMC Health System and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, are rolling out their own tests.
“Our capacity has been continuing to improve,” Levine said. “We are testing anyone that has fit the criteria; and we have relaxed the criteria.
“We are able to test anyone who has symptoms consistent with COVID-19 – either through ourselves or through a hospital laboratory, if its up and running, or through (a commercial lab).”
Originally, those tested were required to meet Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that focused on possible exposure to the novel coronavirus – either through travel to affected areas or through direct contact with confirmed patients.
The state this week included anyone with symptoms that include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Levine suggested that doctors should test symptomatic patients for the flu before ordering a COVID-19 test.
“We still see a lot of flu,” she said. “If the rapid flu test is negative, they should consider COVID-19.”
Doctors can order COVID-19 for any patient through the commercial labs, but Levine said those businesses are not testing patients without symptoms, either.
Two weeks ago, only the CDC was able to do the tests, and it took several days for results. The state lab is able to complete tests in about one day.
“We are continually getting new supplies,” Levine said. “We can satisfy all our needs for testing. That will continue to improve.”
