The following editorial appeared in the Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Imagine a world in which you can go anywhere and do absolutely anything without ever leaving your house.
A world in which humans have retreated to the comfort and safety of homes that satisfy all their wants and needs, negating the necessity or even the desire to go out and interact with other people, is one that science-fiction writers have explored for decades.
“The Matrix” movies portray a human race that is trapped without knowing it in virtual reality which someday will involve all five senses – even touch, smell and taste, in addition to sight and sound.
We’re about to get a preview of this age of total self-imposed isolation because of the coronavirus.
Many things are being postponed or canceled, particularly athletic events that attract large crowds. School classes have been suspended. Churches in some areas have canceled services and are livestreaming or posting sermons on social media.
Gyms, bars, theaters and restaurants are closed, except for restaurant takeout, drive-through or delivery.
And so on. The idea is to avoid exposing people who haven’t been infected by the coronavirus to people who have.
How do you keep from going stir-crazy during the shutdown?
The main thing to do is not to sit around doing nothing. You can watch only so much television.
Many of us will keep going to work, but others can’t, and there are plenty of things do:
• Go to the market, but leave some for others.
• Take a walk.
• Sit on the porch and watch the clouds.
• Pack a lunch and go to your city park or a state park.
• Call someone you haven’t talked to for a while.
• Read a book. Watch something interesting on one of the TV travel, food or history channels or PBS.
• If you have a hobby, devote some time to it. Or pick out a hobby you think would be fun and start working on it.
• Fix or paint something around the house.
• Play with your children or grandchildren. They’re going to be home from school, anyway. Tell them family stories and play board games or put a jigsaw puzzle together.
• Exercise at home. Start by using some one-pound cans of food for weights. You might find that it makes you feel better.
• Ask what your spouse would like to do. He or she might surprise you.
• Get in the car and go sightseeing. The price of gas is going down, so that will help.
• Find a cookbook or look online for a recipe that everyone in the family can help prepare. Then sit down together and eat it – after turning off all the cellphones and leaving them in another room, so you can talk to each other.
• Use the imagination you were born with and think of something to do. Remember something you once enjoyed doing and go out and do it (within reason, that is).
• Rely on reliable sources for information. Concentrate on what you need to know to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy, and not the predictions of how many people are going to die. The only two words we can think of that begin with P-A-N and end with I-C are “pandemic” and “panic.”
As Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has said, our everyday lives will be complicated by this for some time to come, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop living our lives.
Are the extraordinary steps being taken to keep us separate from each other too much, particularly considering that we are for the most part a gregarious species?
Let’s hope that before long, we will be able to say “We probably went a bit too far with that coronavirus thing.” But what to some folks seems like going overboard may turn out to have been wise.
How long will this go on?
Nobody knows. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now recommending that no events of 50 or more people be held for at least the next eight weeks (and that may be optimistic.) The more we can keep this from spreading, the less of a task it will be to treat those who do become ill.
Our health care system is the best in the world. People who know what they’re doing are working full-throttle on this.
The time has yet to come – and hopefully never will – when human beings are confined in their homes, either by circumstance or their own wishes, and left entirely to their own devices.
In 1948, the writer Frederic Brown took this concept to the extreme in a story that began this way:
The last man on Earth sat alone in a room.
There was a knock on the door ... .
Now, imagine you’re that man.
