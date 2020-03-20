The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune-Democrat.
Within the span of just hours earlier this week, hundreds of coffee shops, diners, restaurants, bars and wineries across the region went from fully operational to closed, doors locked, shut down.
As we know, the two-week closures encouraged by Gov. Tom Wolf are part of the vital effort to slow down the spread of coronavirus, a serious, contagious illness that has the potential to threaten lives.
The eateries, along with recreational facilities such as gyms, many retail stores, barbershops, hair and beauty salons, casinos, concert venues, theaters, golf courses and sporting event venues are among a list of what state officials called “non-essential” businesses.
But for the hardworking owners and employees of most of these small businesses, the sudden loss of patrons and customers can essentially be devastating.
There are some things that we – the customers – can do over the next few weeks to help support our small businesses.
First, we can check in with businesses we patronize by calling up their websites, Facebook pages and other social media channels to see if they are offering goods and services in different kinds of ways.
For example, many restaurants are now preparing meals for pickup or delivery, and others that previously did not offer these services are planning or implementing them.
That likely will be the case with many shops and small stores. There may be ways customers can view goods or merchandise and arrange to purchase and pickup without going into the store.
In addition to checking out websites and social media, we can drive by our favorite small businesses and look for signs posted outside or in the windows to see if there are other ways we can continue to do business and obtain the products and services we depend on.
Who knows? Maybe our favorite trainer at the gym will do an online video version of his or her next exercise class or the owner of the local pet store will drop off a bag of our dog’s favorite food.
And, of course, your local newspaper could really use your subscriber support, as the shut down businesses temporarily suspend advertising.
We fully support our family of local small businesses and especially the people who work for them.
We hope that until the day we can walk back into their restaurant, salon or shop, they will find new ways to keep offering the goods and services we consider to be completely essential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.