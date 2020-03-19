Greater Johnstown High School senior basketball player Izir Britt returned home on Wednesday after spending more than a month at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
His father, Quan Britt, posted on Facebook that Izir (Izzy) Britt still is recovering from a rare disease that affected his immune system.
“Good News. Young Iz is free from the hospital, but he is on self quarantine,” Quan Britt said in the social media post.
"Besides everything else going on in the world, he can not be around people. He’s in a position to get sick very easily, and can’t afford for that to happen. It was a long 35 days we went to the hospital, and God prepared the place for us. He was diagnosed with HLH."
Johns Hopkins Medicine says HLH – hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis – is a rare disease that occurs when the body's immune system does not work normally.
“I can’t tell you what it is. I can say Google at your own risk. We do know everything about it. We do know it’s a tough disease, and things will be very difficult for us all at first. With God we’ll learn what we can, and all we need to, and take the right steps to keep him as healthy as we possibly can."
Izir Britt had his senior season cut short after he was admitted to UPMC hospital with what initially was an undetermined illness.
His Trojans teammates and coaches rallied around Britt and dedicated their season to him. Greater Johnstown won the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship and District 6 Class AAAAA crown.
After winning the district title, the team and its fans chanted “Izzy, Izzy, Izzy” at the Mount Aloysius College Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center. During the medal presentation, the first name announced was Izir Britt, which drew a loud response from the crowd as coach Ryan Durham held the medal in the air.
“We want to seriously and sincerely thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all your donations, your help, your thoughts, but mainly your prayers," Quan Britt posted. "Again we know we have a very tough road ahead of us, but God will be with us that’s for sure. Please continue to pray with us, and for us as we’ll continue to do the same for all of you. Take nothing for granted please stay safe.”
The community also supported the Britt family throughout the long stay in Pittsburgh.
Area basketball teams raised funds for him and 50-50 raffles during some of the District 6 title games benefited Britt. A fundraising spaghetti dinner was held at Tulune’s Living the Dream Bar and Grill.
“I can’t even put into words what it means to us and just saying thank you,” Quan Britt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.