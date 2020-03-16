Restaurants, bars and nonessential stores have been ordered to close across Pennsylvania on Tuesday as Gov. Tom Wolf expands mitigation efforts against the further spread of coronavirus.
“This isn't a decision that I take lightly at all,” Wolf said Monday during a press briefing. “It's one that I'm making because medical experts believe this is the only way we can prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients.”
Businesses are to close at midnight, Wolf announced.
“This also includes facilities and programs for seniors during the day,” he continued.
The closures are expected to last at least two weeks, but Wolf said leaders will review the situation as it develops and end the mitigation efforts as soon as prudent.
“We need to eliminate as many physical contacts as we can to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19,” he said. “The fewer contacts you make the less likely you are to get the disease, and the fewer people you are going to spread it to.”
Wolf urged residents to call their loved ones who are in the high-risk categories that include older people and those with chronic illness.
“Community is important right now, because we are all going to have to work together to get through this,” Wolf said.
“So please, stay calm; stay safe; stay home.”
