In order to accommodate customers ages 60 and older, individuals who are immune-compromised and those with other challenges, Giant Eagle and Market District stores will open one hour early on select days.
"We continue to be amazed by the commitment of our team members who have again stepped up to make sure that the most vulnerable members of our communities have an opportunity to comfortably shop in our stores," Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan said in a release.
The retailer will open the doors at 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday to provide a more comfortable shopping experience to the aforementioned groups.
Store team members will not be checking identification for age confirmations, but the company requests that other customers respect this dedicated hour.
There will be staff on hand to help those who need special accommodations.
Giant Eagle and Market District stores will return to operating hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. after this first hour.
"We ask that all customers help us by respecting these hours for the health and well-being of our community during this time," Donovan said.
