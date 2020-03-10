There have been no suspected coronavirus patients at Highlands Health free medical clinic, but there is plenty of interest, said Dr. Loretta Opila, medical director.
“I have people who want the test, but they have no good reason for wanting the test,” Opila said. “They have no known exposure and no symptoms.
“It’s the worried well.”
Even as it prepares to move across Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s Lee Campus, the free clinic is equipped to handle infectious diseases, including COVID-19 cases, she said.
“We made a protocol for patients who come in with symptoms,” Opila said. “They are issued a mask and escorted to a room as soon as possible.”
After being examined, patients with infections stay in the exam room until they get their medication and can leave.
There is sufficient protective gear for the nurses and doctors, she said.
When patients call and say they have symptoms that could be coronavirus, the first question Opila asks is if they have shortness of breath. If they answer, “yes,” she tells them to get to the emergency room.
“They are sicker than we can treat in the office,” she said.
Those with less severe symptoms are urged to stay home and avoid exposing others.
“There is not a specific treatment for it,” Opila said.
Clinic staff is reinforcing basic prevention measures for patients: Washing hands, using tissues to cover coughs and sneezes and staying away from crowds if symptomatic.
One of the more dangerous aspects of COVID-19 appears to be its ability to spread in people who exhibit few symptoms, she said.
“They can spread it, but they don’t get very sick with it,” Opila said.
At a UPMC press briefing on Monday, Dr. John Williams, chief of the division of pediatric infectious disease at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, said children are less likely to show symptoms, but can still spread the disease.
“All the data we have – which is mostly now from China regarding children – shows children have milder disease,” Williams said. “In fact, many of the children identified as affected with the virus were identified through contact tracings of hospitalized patients, going out and looking at their families.”
Older patients, on the other hand, are more likely to develop severe symptoms, Dr. David A. Nace, chief medical officer for UPMC Senior Communities, said at the press briefing.
“I would like to ask the public not to visit their loved ones in person at long-term care and skilled nursing facilities if they are ill or have cold symptoms, even relatively mild ones,” Nace said. “This will help us avoid accidentally spreading not only COVID-19, but any of the many respiratory viruses currently circulating in our communities to our vulnerable elderly population.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.