All facilities at state parks and state forests in Pennsylvania were closed on Tuesday in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced.
Closed facilities include park and forest offices, visitor centers, restrooms and all forms of overnight accommodations, including campgrounds and cabins.
Those facilities are scheduled to remain closed for 14 days. Public programs, events and trainings are canceled.
The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreational activities such as hiking.
DCNR advised members of the public to stay at least six feet from other people, avoid group recreational activities, stay home if they are sick, use hand sanitizer, avoid touching their faces and cover their noses and mouths when coughing or sneezing.
“We encourage practicing social distancing while enjoying open spaces, including avoiding groups and crowds, and visitors should use the bathroom before they leave home,” Dunn said in a press release announcing the closures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.