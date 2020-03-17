When Rachel Allen saw information about a mutual aid community around Columbus, Ohio, she shared it with her Facebook friends and asked, “Can we do this?”
By Sunday morning, Katrina Perkosky established the “Lend a Hand Laurel Highlands’ group on Facebook and the two Johnstown women were inviting members.
By Tuesday evening, there were 690 members of the group, which connects volunteers and donations with those in need because of pandemic-related closures and employment interruptions.
“We want to be able to connect people, specifically to the COVID-19 situation,” Allen said.
The group’s service is part of a growing community effort to help those affected. Several feeding programs have stepped up to provide for children who aren’t getting fed at school.
Lend a Hand’s page includes posts by those willing to shop for others who want to avoid possible virus contact, those who have various items to donate for those who are unexpectedly homebound and information about some existing sources of help. Others post requests for help.
“From what I am seeing on the page, there are people who ask for help, and someone responds, ‘I’ll (private message) you,’ ” Allen said. “It has been very grassroots. It’s been sort of self-managed.”
Perkosky, Allen or two other moderators approve all the posts before they are shared with the group to filter out those off-topic or suspect, Perkosky said.
“Some people are asking about big things, and some people are asking about very small things,” Perkosky said, giving the example of a girl who wanted to find someone with a printer for some school papers.
“Where do you get something printed when the library is closed?” Perkosky said.
“Resources are getting smaller every day.”
Eric Reagher and his wife Amanda were looking for a way to help others as schools and businesses closed. They found the Lend a Hand page and joined the group.
“Today there was a lady who reached out and said she didn’t have a lot of food right now,” Eric Reagher said, explaining the woman had moved and was waiting for her first paycheck.
The couple made a quick trip to the store and dropped off some groceries and supplies on the family’s porch and waited until they came out.
“She was really thankful,” Reagher said. “It’s really about having the opportunity to help people.”
Susan Costlow picked up some things for a homebound woman while on a shopping trip for her mother.
“I know this is a small thing but I was so happy to be able to help her,” Costlow said.
“I hope I find other opportunities to help in the future, and I really hope this continues after this crisis. Helping our neighbors is what brought Johnstown back after three major floods and this will do the same.”
Several United Methodist churches in the Johnstown area are working on a more structured outreach for those affected by the closures and limitations.
Nancy Uhrinek is a member Calvary United Methodist Church, 159 Chandler Ave., and has been following the Lend a Hand group’s work.
“We are in the steps of doing that in the United Methodist churches within the city,” Uhrinek said.
The effort started with a conference call with other churches, and organizers hope to have the structure ready by early next week.
“We want it more organized, where people can call for information,” she said. “We’ll pull together as a community, as Johnstown has always done.”
