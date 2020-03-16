Pandemic. Coronavirus. Death rates.
Food stockpiling. Scared children. Businesses closed. Social distancing. Sanitizing workspaces. Flatten the curve. No handshakes. Isolation. An endless wave of information and misinformation. Canceled plans. Plummeting economy. Empty streets. Sleepless nights. Travel restrictions.
The unknown.
Over and over in the news and on social media.
The COVID-19 outbreak is unlike anything experienced by most United States citizens, except for centenarians, who survived the 1918 influenza pandemic as children. And the anxiety has permeated every aspect of society.
In this moment, Ellen Stewart, a licensed professional counselor with Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates Inc., said it is important for people to ask themselves a simple question – “For this day, for this moment, what do I have control over?”
“This day, this moment, do I have enough food to get by?” she said. “This day, this moment, if I had to, could I catch rain water if the water supply breaks off? This day, this moment, am I really OK? So it’s a type of grounding where you take into account what you do have, who you can count on and what resources you do have?”
She encourages people to examine their personal relationships.
“Let’s say that you were going to get it and you were going to be dead,” Stewart said. “Let’s say two months from now you are no longer around, will you die in peace knowing you did not do something or will you die in peace knowing you did something? And that reality is true for any of us. We don’t know what two months from now is going to be like, so it’s a way of being mindful and being present and saying ‘this is something I can take care of and I’m going to do it now. I’m going to be proactive.’ ”
Rachel Allen, a trained yoga teacher, suggested trying to “create a new normal, create some structure into your day” and finding focus through meditation, music, art and going outdoors.
“I think when you see people engaging in positive ways that can also help to alleviate panic and stress, paying attention, of course, to the seriousness of the nature of the situation, but also seeing that there are many people that are rising above, while maintaining social distancing, are connecting and engaging in supportive ways that are really, really inspiring,” Allen said.
“I think having awareness that that is also happening can be very comforting.”
Tony DeGol, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown’s secretary for communications, explained that “this is not a time for panic.”
“This is also a time to turn to the Lord in prayer and renewal,” DeGol said. “Public health officials are correctly urging us to engage in social distancing, but the church is reminding us to not distance ourselves from Jesus Christ. In the days ahead, when we are not attending normal social functions or not going to work or school, perhaps some of that time can be used to reconnect with our faith. We also have an opportunity to let the best in us shine by helping others and offering support and compassion for those all those affected by this pandemic – especially our elderly loved ones.”
Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler asked people to “get your information from a credible source – the department of health, CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the county EMA (emergency management agency) that are putting out regular updates.”
Johnstown Police Department Chief Robert Johnson encouraged people to “shelter in place.”
“If you don’t need to be somewhere, don’t go,” Johnson said.
“Just stay in the house, hunker down, ride it out.”
Some of the worst stress will be on first-responders if a local outbreak occurs.
Through years of life-and-death situations, they have learned to cope in their own ways.
“Mentally, we probably joke a lot just to relieve the stress,” said Ira Hart, manager of West End Ambulance Service in Johnstown. “We know how serious it is. But we buy into some of the jokes. People would think we have a sick sense of humor. But it’s not that way. It’s just our way of dealing with the stress. We know how serious it is. And when it comes to patients, you can see a whole big change in people that do that.”
There are also more serious ways for first-responders to deal with issues that might arise.
“Whether you’re a firefighter or EMS, there are different support groups out there from the county level, regional level to state levels,” Eric Miller, manager of Forest Hills Area Ambulance Association, said.
“There are people to reach out to. There are phone numbers always on the refrigerators of the station houses and the ambulance buildings if you need to talk to somebody to reach out to. We try to police that ourselves a lot, too. If you see that one of your co-workers or employees are down or anxious over this type of stuff, it’s going to be the time to reassure them we’ll get through it as a group and push on. This is what we do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.