We will get through this.
That's how we at The Tribune-Democrat are approaching the coronavirus, and that's a sentiment we urge readers, community and regional leaders, health-care professionals, business owners and managers, educators and others to embrace.
Be cautious, but don't panic.
The coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization and a national emergency by President Trump, and confirmed cases continue to spread across the United States.
State and national leaders have taken what to some might seem to be extreme measures, including closing schools and enacting quarantines. We support those decisions, which we're told were based on information from the science and health industries.
Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh, St. Francis University, Mount Aloysius and many educational institutions have shifted to online learning to reduce campus crowds and to keep staff and students out of risky gatherings. We support those decisions.
Local entertainment venues have remained in operation but are monitoring the risks. In major metropolitan areas or top tourism regions, where the risk is already high, activities are suspended. That includes Disney World and Broadway. We support the local and national decisions.
Professional, collegiate and scholastic athletics have been virtually shut down to stem the spread of the disease. We support those moves.
Upon learning that his hockey season had been postponed, Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia, whose wife has a weakened immune system because of her fight with cancer, noted that stopping the spread of this illness is "bigger than sports."
Yes, beating the coronavirus is bigger than sports.
Beating the coronavirus is bigger than entertainment, bigger than traditional education.
There has not been a confirmed case of coronavirus in our region, yet. Pennsylvania cases – more than 40 statewide and four new cases reported Saturday – are mostly in the southeastern corner near Philadelphia.
Leaders at area hospitals say they are prepared for whatever comes from COVID-19.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has an isolation unit ready should it be needed, spokeswoman Emily Korns said.
Dr. David Csikos at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber said his center is “following all Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines" but can not release information about specific cases, and may enact restrictions on visitors.
Nursing homes are doing the same. Senior centers, who feed many in the region, are exploring take-out meals only – which some area churches have been doing for Lenten fish fries.
To be sure, our lives have been impacted and will be for some time – beyond missing the state playoffs or national sports on TV.
Stores are racing to restock or ration bread, water and other perceived necessities. The stock market is struggling due to global travel restrictions and the flow of merchandise. Those are serious areas of fallout from COVID-19.
Many people’s jobs will be impacted as universities and venues take steps to reduce crowds, and as consumers stay home to reduce potential exposure to the virus.
The state and local governments are taking steps to provide short-term help for those without income. Washington is moving to expand resources for diagnosis and treatment.
Most local businesses are remaining open and operational. That is good to see.
The Tribune-Democrat is one of them. We will continue to get the news to our customers on our various publishing platforms – in print and across digital channels.
We will work hard to source and fully vet information we report, and we urge readers to be careful with what they see in the digital media universe. Some scams and hoaxes have popped up during this crisis.
We've put together a plan for the immediate welfare of our employees and those with whom we interact. We have also made plans for potential scenarios – should someone contract the virus locally, or should the government or our company announce further restrictions on work and travel. We are ready.
We urge everyone to follow guidelines for protecting themselves and their families, their co-workers and others they might encounter.
And we urge everyone to approach the coronavirus as we have the many challenges that have struck our region over the years – floods and other natural disasters, economic downturns and critical health situations.
With informed decisions and actions.
With caution, but without panic.
With resolve and shared support.
Yes, we will get through this – together.
Robert Forcey, Publisher
Chip Minemyer, Editor
Renée Carthew, News Editor
Rob Shontz, Editorial Page Editor
