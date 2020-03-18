Amid the chaos caused by the coronavirus – closed schools and businesses, empty store shelves – people in our region have responded as they always do when faced with a crisis.
They have taken care of each other.
From floods to economic downturns, Johnstowners have seen their fair share of challenges.
When COVID-19 is another moment in the region’s history, we will be able to recall how folks stood tall in the face of adversity.
“We understand this is causing havoc for families,” Eric Zelanko, superintendent at Portage Area School District, told The Tribune-Democrat, as his district provided breakfast and lunch for young people in its communities – despite closing its classrooms.
That has been happening across the Cambria-Somerset region.
On Tuesday, staffers with The Nutrition Group Food Service set up shop in Johnstown’s four public housing neighborhoods – Solomon, Coopersdale, Oakhurst and Prospect homes – to provide lunches for kids who depend on the school lunch program.
The Greater Johnstown School District contracts with The Nutrition Group – and will continue its backpack program so area young people don’t go hungry over the weekend as well.
Nutrition Group Director Dave Trotz told reporter Josh Byers that it is “an honor and a privilege for us to be a part of this.”
The free lunch program was ramped up at Conemaugh Valley, Conemaugh Township and elsewhere.
And schools aren’t the only ones making sure children have nourishment during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Coney Island Lunch in downtown Johnstown is offering free takeout meals over the two weeks when schools are scheduled to be closed. Coney is serving up hot dogs, cheeseburgers or grilled cheese sandwiches with fries and a drink.
The Salvation Army in Johnstown, My Girls Deli and Catering in Somerset, and Ribblett Bus Lines were among the many area organizations stepping up to help.
Brownstown resident Samantha Prosser offered non-perishable food items in a box normally reserved for free books – with help from nearby Riek’s Country Store.
Kids had company in getting some help.
Area agencies such as Cambria Regional Chamber and Johnstown Area Regional Industries reached out to merchants whose operations were forced to close or that were seeing a general drop in customers. Chamber Vice President Debra Orner said her organization was offering to help business owners with marketing and applying for government assistance through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“We’re in this together and will support our members in any way that we can,” the Chamber said.
And the compassionate outreach rolled across social media as the impact from the coronavirus grew.
The Facebook group “Lend A Hand Laurel Highlands” popped up to share information about where residents can find food and other necessities.
COVID-19 is a serious health threat, and we support steps being taken to contain the spread of the virus and keep people safe.
Wash your hands often. Stay home if possible. And don’t forget those who need help.
The early local response has been remarkable.
Are we surprised? Of course not.
This is what folks in the Johnstown area do when a crisis emerges.
We clasp hands and stand strong together.
