JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There are no new daily numbers for Thursday because the state Department of Health has switched to weekly updates of the COVID-19 dashboard.
That will take place on Wednesdays.
The last update, May 4, saw more than 2,000 cases added to the commonwealths total and the eight-county region logging 155 more instances.
Westmoreland, Centre and Cambria counties once again led with the highest totals in the double digits.
Pennsylvania’s percent positivity for the past seven days is still trending upward, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Thursday, the state’s rate had increased this week to 10% to 14.9%.
That figure represents the number of tests that returned positive for the disease and has experienced a spike in the past three weeks along with cases across the commonwealth and country.
At the end of April, Pennsylvania’s percent positivity was half or less the current rate.
According to the CDC, there was an average of 819.12 daily tests administered throughout the state as of the last update on April 27.
