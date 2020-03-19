Meal delivery and takeout services have replaced the sit-down meals at senior centers across the state in efforts to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.
The change is just part of new measures to protect the vulnerable population while maintaining services, said Robert Torres, Secretary of Aging.
“We will work together to ensure continuity of services to older adults, particularly in the most vital areas of need, such as nutrition, while ensuring the health and safety of older adults and the staff who interact with them,” Torres said, joining the Health Department's daily coronavirus briefing.
Because older people are at the highest risk for severe illness from the COVID-19 virus, the state is focused on policies that allow seniors to remain in their homes as much as possible, Torres said.
The Aging Department is working with Area Agencies on Aging and adult day center to help address operational needs during the closing, while meeting requirements of aging services for home and community-based services, he said.
A change in the requirements for the PACE prescription drug program will allow senior participants to refill prescriptions before using 80% of their supply, as currently required, Torres said.
“Our PACE program is working to ensure older adults remain in their residences and receive their prescriptions when they desire them,” he said. “Enrollees should be able to receive free home delivery from their pharmacies.”
Participants should contact their pharmacy provider to take advantage of the change, he said.
Opioids and other controlled substances are not included in the changes, but will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
Cambria County senior centers are closed, except for meal pickup, said M. Veil Griffith, administrator for the Area Agency on Aging.
The centers are open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for meal pickup only. The home-delivered meal program remains unchanged.
Leaders recognize that senior centers offer more than a free meal and tax help. He asked Pennsylvanians to check in with their elderly neighbors and family members.
“For many seniors who live alone, this interaction with friends is their only socialization,” Torres said. “So, if you know an older who will be missing out on normal social engagement, or who is isolated, I ask that you reach out to them by phone or video conferencing technologies like FaceTime. Understand how much a few minutes of your time means to older adults living alone.
“You can make a difference to reduce social isolation while practicing social distancing.”
