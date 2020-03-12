All Catholics in the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown are dispensed from the obligation of attending Sunday or Holy Day Masses as a precaution being taken because of concern about the coronavirus.
The faithful are encouraged to pray with the church by watching the weekly televised service from St. John Gualbert Cathedral that is broadcast live on Sundays at 11 a.m. on WATM ABC 23 or the rebroadcast every Sunday at 9 p.m. on Atlantic Broadband Channel 9. It will also be posted on the diocese's Facebook page.
Bishop Mark L. Bartchak is also:
• discouraging receiving Holy Communion on the tongue
• requiring extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion to cleanse their hands with hot water, soap, hand sanitizer and disposable paper towels both before and after handing the Eucharist
• instructing churches to leave all holy water fonts empty until further notice
“The above directives are in addition to the flu season directives that have been in place in the diocese for the past several weeks, which include not offering the Precious Blood and not shaking hands during the Sign of Peace,” said the diocese in a press release.
Mass schedules will continue as normal. All other non-essential church events should be cancelled.
Altoona-Johnstown is canceling its annual Junior High Youth Day that was scheduled for Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.