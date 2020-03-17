Restaurant owners are taking steps to adjust to Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close for two weeks as part of the effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.
Owners absorbed the news Monday afternoon, and immediately began planning to comply with Wolf’s order to close their dine-in facilities at midnight. However, takeout is still allowed for restaurants.
Balance Restaurant in downtown Johnstown employs 22 people.
“We’ll be rotating staff in and out for delivery services,” co-owner Amanda Artim said.
Rotating staff means reduced hours for workers, she said.
“We are doing everything we can for our employees. This is a difficult time, but we can get through this. It’s not going to be easy, but we will get there together,” she said.
“We are trusting elected officials to help us through. We sent an email to local and state government officials saying we are committed to revitalization in downtown Johnstown.
“We wanted them to remember about the small businesses, and we’ve already gotten responses, so I think they will be there for us.”
Press Bistro, another downtown restaurant, has 23 employees. Press will be offering takeout, but over half of the workers rely on tips from tables, owner Jeremy Shearer said.
“Obviously this will hit small businesses. We are going to be having temporary layoffs here; we are recommending to workers that they apply for unemployment benefits. That’s why we have it,” he said.
Em’s Sub Shop owner Bill Beckner said business is already slow because people are avoiding public places. If business gets slower, employee hours may have to be reduced, he said.
“It all depends on how business is. I’ve already seen a significant slow-down. If that continues, we will have to abbreviate hours. Everyone is concerned ... Every hour the rules are changing,” he said. “No one seems to know what to do.”
Not only restaurants, but also gyms, theaters and most retail stores, have been mandated to close statewide. Wolf ordered closure of all “nonessential” businesses, but grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open.
Johnstown Area Regional Industries, or JARI, and the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce are urging businesses to fill out surveys to help Pennsylvania receive a special designation that would allow aid to flow from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
The SBA can help by offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
“In order for the state to receive this designation we need to get surveys completed from businesses to demonstrate that businesses in Pennsylvania have been impacted,” according to an email from JARI.
Chamber Vice President Debra Orner shared a similar statement.
“We are encouraging all businesses affected by the shutdown to fill out the Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheet from the SBA,” Orner said. “And we are asking all of our members to contact us with ways we can help them market what they’re doing during this time.”
