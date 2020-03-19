The Pennsylvania Department of Education is canceling its statewide standardized tests – the PSSA and Keystone exams – for the 2019-20 school year as a result of COVID-19.
“Our school communities are operating within unprecedented conditions,” Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera said. “Schools are making extraordinary efforts to remain connected to students and families, to provide food service and to put appropriate systems in place to continue student learning. Assessments should not be the focus of school leaders right now."
The move comes a week after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered schools across Pennsylvania to close to reduce person-to-person contact at a time the contagious coronavirus has become a global pandemic.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., the Senate's education chairman, also introduced a bill that would address a list of education requirements threatened by a lengthy closure.
In addition to seeking standardized test waivers, his bill also calls for waiving the 180 instructional day mandate, among other moves.
