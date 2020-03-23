The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has extended the closure of all facilities at state parks and state forests through April 30 to help slow the spread of coronavirus, it announced Monday.
The closure applies to park and forest offices, visitor centers, restrooms and all reservable facilities, including campgrounds, cabins and all other overnight accommodations. Anyone with reservations affected by the closure will be contacted, and full refunds will be made, according to DCNR.
Also, all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and state forests through April 30 are canceled.
Trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas will remain open for passive and dispersed recreational activities, such as hiking. DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn asked hikers and other trail users to continue practicing social distancing and to stay as close to home as possible.
“During the past week,” she said, “we’ve seen many people hiking trails and heading to the outdoors as a way to get exercise and relieve stress. We remind everyone that it’s OK to go outside, but we should still be practicing social distancing to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“This means we should spread out for outdoor activities – if you visit a public place and the parking lot or trailhead is crowded, try another spot, or head back to your neighborhood to take a walk if that’s possible.”
