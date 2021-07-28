Coronavirus bug

The state’s COVID-19 cases remained elevated Wednesday with 645 additional positives in the Pennsylvania Department of Health daily update.

Although that was down from Tuesday’s 986 new cases, it marked the ninth consecutive day with more than 500 new cases.

Bedford was the only county in the region with no additional cases on Tuesday.

Cambria County had 10 new cases, Somerset County had six, Blair County had four, Indiana County had six, Clearfield County had seven, Centre County had 10 and Westmoreland County had 16 new cases.

There were no additional deaths recorded across the eight-county region, with seven new COVID-19 deaths statewide.

Pennsylvania’s totals are now 1,222,302 cases and 27,838 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the health department’s vaccine providers have administered 11,574,816 doses and 5,687,245 people are fully vaccinated.

The state health department’s report does not include Philadelphia County, which has its own health department overseeing the vaccine program. The Philadelphia data webpage has not been updated this week but its latest update showed 1,780,018 total vaccine doses and 823,269 people fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 62.5% of all Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Death per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 10 0 14900 11445 441 339 40 31 130192
Somerset 6 0 8119 11054 219 298 24 33 73447
Bedford 0 0 4749 9917 142 297 7 15 47888
Blair 4 0 13557 11128 344 282 19 16 121829
Indiana 6 0 6478 7705 179 213 34 40 84073
Clearfield 7 0 8717 10999 156 197 38 48 79255
Centre 10 0 17030 10487 228 140 49 30 162385
Westmoreland 16 0 34657 9933 781 224 94 27 348899
Region 59 0 108207 10325 2490 238 238 23 1047968
Pennsylvania 645 7 1222302 9548 27838 217 4445 35 12801937

