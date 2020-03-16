A reader of The Tribune-Democrat sent us this question:
“Can a person have coronavirus and flu virus simultaneously?”
The answer:
“It is possible to get two infections at the same time. For example, you can have a common cold, from a virus, and that can lead to a bacterial infection in the sinuses. Yes, you can get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. It is recommended that if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet that you do so now. It won’t protect you from COVID-19, but it will keep you from getting the flu.
“Symptoms are similar for both illnesses with the major difference being that COVID-19 causes shortness of breath due to the viral pneumonia.”
– Jill D. Henning, Ph.D., associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • •
Have a question about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19?
What do you need to know?
We will ask the experts.
Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.