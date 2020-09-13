Founded in December 1869, the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA expected 2020 to be a year of celebration as the organization commemorated its 150th anniversary.
But, instead, the organization finds itself desperately trying to keep its doors open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to temporary gym closures and social distancing recommendations to slow the spread of the virus.
Membership has been significantly impacted, dropping from approximately 1,000 in March to fewer than 500 now. Revenue from SilverSneakers senior activities, which are included with many Medicare plans, is down 90% to around $1,300 to date.
Paid programming income, from activities such as swimming lessons, is “almost nonexistent,” according to Shawn Sebring, chief executive officer of the Johnstown YMCA.
The organization is falling about $40,000 short per month in funds needed to cover its approximately $65,000 operating budget.
Members of the YMCA’s leadership team explained the dire situation to Johnstown City Council during last week’s regular monthly meeting.
“If funding is not acquired immediately, the COVID-19 pandemic will close the doors of the YMCA in the next 30 days, indefinitely,” Quan Britt, the YMCA’s program director, told council. “As a community-based organization, we need the community to support us.”
‘It’s tough times’
The “desperate financial crisis that we currently face,” as described by Britt, is in contrast to the year of parties, tributes, programming and fundraising the YMCA expected when it launched a sesquicentennial celebration in December.
“We’re hoping we can be around for the next 150th,” said Julie Sheehan, the YMCA’s board president. “It’s going to take the whole community to get on board and support the Y right now because they need it.
“It’s tough times down there.”
Sheehan added: “We don’t want to close. We don’t want to not be a part of this community. We want to be here. But we need money to be able to operate, and the money’s not coming in right now.”
Greater Johnstown Community YMCA received Paycheck Protection Program funding through the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, but the money was exhausted my mid-July.
The Y’s leadership has sought assistance from the city, Cambria County, federal and state elected officials, and organizations, such as the 1889 Foundation and Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, while also accepting donations at johnstownpaymca.org.
Britt said if funding is not found soon and the YMCA’s doors do close, local “youth and young adults will be the first to suffer when life-changing programs are canceled and not duplicated anywhere else in town.”
