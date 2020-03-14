Customers pushed their red plastic shopping carts through the crowded aisles of Market Basket around 1 p.m. on Saturday, many of them filled with large stockpiling quantities of items. A dozen jars of spaghetti sauce in one. What looked to be more than 10 pounds of ground beef in another. And, in yet another, maybe four dozen bottles of soda.
But certain items were in almost every cart – paper towels, cleaning products and/or toilet paper.
Shoppers were loading up in preparation for possibly needing to spend prolonged periods of time at home in response to the growing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has reached Pennsylvania and been confirmed in nearby Allegheny County.
“I’ve never seen nothing like this my entire life,” Market Basket owner John Butler said.
Butler and his employees have been preparing for stockpiling after seeing people in locations across the world getting supplies, as the virus spread.
“It’s what we expected more than anything,” said Gary Swan, store manager of the market in Richland Township. “We’ve been planning this now for about two weeks. Our warehouse is very big. We talked a lot. We looked at where it’s been and then we planned accordingly.”
Paper towels and toilet paper were frequently restocked.
“Our associates are doing a really good job,” Butler said.
“I can’t praise them enough.
“They’re working exceptionally hard to get the product out for the customers. Management down, everybody is just doing a great job here working.”
Some suppliers of paper products, including Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, and Scott, have been “very restrictive with what they’re sending to the stores and the warehouses,” according to Swan.
He pointed out that cleaning products are “really hard for us to get even.”
“They’re buying as much as we can get out,” Swan said.
In terms of food, Swan said “beef, chicken an pork are just flying out of the store.”
Even though concerned about the coronavirus, the customers in Market Basket were calm and orderly.
Cathy Baltzer visited several area stores, including Market Basket, looking for supplies, but was also thinking of others who are facing the uncertainty of the pandemic together. “We have to do our share in terms of taking care of each other and doing protocol that we should be doing, like cleaning our hands and washing our hands and stuff,” Baltzer said. “That’s giving to each other.”
Swan expressed a similar feeling, saying, “be careful and be polite with everybody because everybody’s in the same boat.”
