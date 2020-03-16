Due to coronavirus concerns, the following events have been postponed or canceled:
• Johnstown Tomahawks hockey games have been stopped until further notice as a result of a decision made by the North American Hockey League.
• Johnstown Concert Series has canceled its Saturday concert with Chatham University Choir due to the university closing.
• Cinderella Project try-on days scheduled for Saturday at YWCA Greater Johnstown in the Kernville section of Johnstown have been postponed. Organizers hope to reschedule for dates at a later time.
• Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership movie nights canceled Saturday and Sunday at State Theater, 336 Main St.
• The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce has indefinitely postponed “Eggs & Issues: State of the County,” which had been scheduled for Tuesday; canceled its College and Technical Fair, which had been scheduled for Thursday; and indefinitely postponed the 2020 Megashow Home, Garden and Business Expo, which had been scheduled for March 27 to 29.
• Cambria County Veteran Services Office has canceled a town hall forum scheduled for Tuesday at the Cambria County Library in Johnstown. More town hall forums on veterans’ benefits will be scheduled by the Veteran Services Office in the fall.
• Bishop McCort Catholic High School has postponed its Great McCort Benefit Auction that was scheduled for Saturday.
• Senior expo event scheduled for March 26 at East Hills Recreation Center, 101 Community College Way, Johnstown, has been canceled.
• The 73rd annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival scheduled for March 28 and 29 and April 1 through 5 in Meyersdale has been canceled.
• Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests will be canceled for the remainder of March and the month of April. With the exception of three state parks in Montgomery County, DCNR facilities throughout the state will remain open, pending any changes in the coronavirus spread.
• The Bottle Works is closing and canceling all public events for two weeks through March 30. All classes and activities scheduled for Tuesday will go on as planned. The Gallery Shoppe will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
• The Cambria County Library in downtown Johnstown will be closed to the public through March 29.
• Alternative Community Resource Program’s Buffettman Beach Party fundraiser scheduled for Saturday had been postponed.
• Ebensburg Borough has canceled its Art in Bloom Spring Art Show, which had been scheduled for April 25 and 26. All artist entry fees and sponsorship fees will be refunded.
• Camp PARC has rescheduled its basket party for April 19 at John Bracken Hall of the Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1942 Kring St., Tire Hill; information: www.campparc.org.
• PennDOT has canceled “Transportation Outreach” meetings in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties. They had been scheduled for Wednesday at the Snake Spring Township Building, Everett; for March 31 at the Ebensburg Center, Ebensburg; and for March 31 at Sipesville Volunteer Fire Company, Somerset.
• The Cambria County Volunteer Firemen’s Association has canceled its 66th annual Cambria County Fire School, which had been scheduled for April, and indefinitely postponed ongoing “Essentials of Firefighting” classes at West Hills Regional Fire Department, Dauntless Fire Company, Cresson Volunteer Fire Company, Patton Volunteer Fire Company and Clymer Volunteer Fire Company.
• Home Nursing Agency Healing Patch’s open house scheduled for March 31 at its Ebensburg location has been canceled; information: 814-947-7140.
• Nanty Glo Fire Department postponed its Cash Bonanza until May 16. The event had been scheduled for March 28.
• Bishop McCort’s Mini-THON scheduled for March 27 and 28 has been postponed.
• Girls Fun Day that was to be held March 28 at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date; information: www.girlsfunday.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.