Due to coronavirus concerns, the following events have been postponed or canceled:
• Alternative Community Resource Program’s Buffettman Beach Party fundraiser scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
• Bishop McCort Catholic High School has postponed its Great McCort Benefit Auction that was scheduled for Saturday.
• Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s Mini-THON scheduled for March 27 and 28 has been postponed.
• Bottle Works is closed and has canceled all public events for two weeks through March 30.
• Cambria County Library in Johnstown will be closed to the public through March 29.
• Community Arts Center of Cambria County has closed its facility through March 31. All classes, workshops and Arty Parties have been postponed until April 6.
• Cinderella Project try-on days scheduled for Saturday at YWCA Greater Johnstown in the Kernville section of Johnstown have been postponed. Organizers hope to reschedule for dates at a later time.
• Dauntless Fire Company’s Jewelry Bash scheduled for March 28 has been postponed. Notifications will be sent out once a new date has been set; information 814-472-9281.
• Discover Downtown Johns-town Partnership movie nights canceled Saturday and Sunday at State Theater, 336 Main St.
• Ebensburg Borough has canceled its Art in Bloom Spring Art Show, which had been scheduled for April 25 and 26. All artist entry fees and sponsorship fees will be refunded.
• Girls Fun Day that was to be held March 28 at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date; information: www.girlsfunday.com.
• Home Nursing Agency Healing Patch’s open house scheduled for March 31 at its Ebensburg location has been canceled; information: 814-947-7140.
• Johnstown Coin Club has canceled its April and May meetings.
• Johnstown Concert Series has canceled its Saturday concert with Chatham University Choir due to the university closing.
• Johnstown Tomahawks hockey games have been canceled as a result of a decision made by the North American Hockey League.
• Nanty Glo Fire Department postponed its Cash Bonanza until May 16. The event had been scheduled for March 28.
• PennDOT has canceled “Transportation Outreach” meetings in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties. They had been scheduled for March 31 at the Ebensburg Center, and for March 31 at Sipesville Volunteer Fire Company, Somerset.
• Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests will be canceled for the remainder of March and the month of April. With the exception of three state parks in Montgomery County, DCNR facilities throughout the state will remain open, pending any changes in the coronavirus spread.
• Pennsylvania Maple Festival scheduled for March 28 and 29 and April 1 through 5 in Meyersdale has been canceled.
• Richland Cinemas will be closed through March.
• Robotic Doges Dessert and Demo night scheduled for Sunday has been canceled.
• Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown announced until further notice the suspension of the celebration of all public Masses and all other liturgical celebrations.
• Roxbury Church of the Brethren has canceled services for Sunday and March 29.
• Senior expo event scheduled for March 26 at East Hills Recreation Center, 101 Community College Way, Johnstown, has been canceled.
• Somerset County Chamber of Commerce has canceled its College and Technical Fair, which had been scheduled for Thursday, and indefinitely postponed the 2020 Megashow Home, Garden and Business Expo, which had been scheduled for March 27 to 29.
• Somerset Conservation District closed through March 31; information: 814-445-4652, ext. 5, and leave a message.
• Summit Level anniversary hike to commemorate the opening of the Allegheny Portage Railroad scheduled for March 28 has been canceled.
• Tire Hill Church of the Brethren has canceled services for Sunday and March 29.
• YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St., closed through March 29.
Readers can submit postponed or canceled events to kurban@tribdem.com.
