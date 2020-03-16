For years, the “Little Red Library” box on Habicht Street has ensured the Brownstown neighborhood’s children don’t miss out on the world of reading.
Through a local woman’s effort, it’ll may now ensure they don’t miss out on their next meal.
With schools statewide closing due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Brownstown native Samantha Prosser swapped books for single-serve cereal cups, macaroni and cheese and soup inside the kitchen cabinet-sized wooden library box.
Then, on a bright yellow sign she added the words, “Take what you need. Donate if you can.”
“I knew some kids would suffer greatly, due to the schools being closed. I live near the Little Red Library and thought it would be an easy way to help during these uncertain times,” Prosser, a mother of three who now lives in nearby Westmont, told The Tribune-Democrat.
“We’ll get through this – together,” she wrote.
Prosser said Reik’s Country Store in Brownstown volunteered to act as a drop-off collection site for donations.
Her act of kindness – one of a growing number advertised through social media in the Greater Johnstown region on Sunday – was shared on Facebook over the weekend.
It compelled fellow residents, such as Chris Brunnell, to stop by the newly named “Little Red Pantry” and add a few donations of her own.
Brunnell decided to drop off Spaghetti-O’s and other Campbell’s canned goods on her way home from the grocery store.
“I saw this on Facebook and thought, ‘What a great idea,’ ” she said. “I’m just trying to do my part to help.”
Others were doing the same Sunday.
Coney Island’s owners, the Clark family, posted on Facebook that they’ll provide free meals to children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week until school resumes.
“We realize that, for some kids, school may be the only constant environment where they are able to obtain a free meal,” they wrote. “Please take advantage of this opportunity.
“We feel its the least we can do.”
The meal – a cheeseburger or grilled cheese sandwich or famous Coney Island hot dog with fries and a drink – was advertised as a “take-out only” offer to avoid restaurant crowding and the potential issues that could cause due to the outbreak.
My Girls Deli and Catering in Somerset said they planned to offer free healthy lunches – up to 50 per day – to school-aged children.
