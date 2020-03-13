More entertainment events have been canceled or postponed in Johnstown due to concerns about the coronavirus.
A Brit Floyd concert scheduled for March 22 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial has been moved to Aug. 9. The XTREME International Ice Racing event for March 21 has been postponed. It will be rescheduled for a future date. Country singer Brett Eldredge's show is still scheduled for March 25, but that could change.
“We're just taking it day by day and reassessing as we receive more information,” Jason Blumenfeld, the arena's general manager, said.
Ice rentals are being limited to smaller groups.
“It's better safe than sorry at this time,” Blumenfeld said.
Meanwhile, this weekend's movies at the State Theater – “The Exorcist” (7 p.m. Friday), “The Blair Witch Project” (7 p.m. Saturday) and “Night of the Living Dead” (3 p.m. Sunday) – were canceled. Whether or not the rest of the series – “42nd Street” (7 p.m. March 20), “Cabaret” (7 p.m. March 21), “Singin’ in the Rain” (3 p.m. March 22), “When Harry Met Sally” (7 p.m. March 27), “Sleepless in Seattle” (7 p.m. March 28), “The Way We Were” (3 p.m. March 29) – takes place is to be determined, according to Melissa Radovanic, president of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, which hosts the movies.
