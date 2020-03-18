With coronavirus concerns continuing, churches in the region are taking steps to ensure the safety of their congregations.
Bishop Mark L. Bartchak announced the suspension of the celebration of all public Masses and all other liturgical celebrations in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown until further notice.
Throughout this time, the dispensed obligation to attend Sunday and Holy Day Masses, granted by Bartchak on March 12, remains in effect.
Churches will continue to be open for private prayer, and the diocese will continue to broadcast Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday on WATM ABC 23. The Mass will also be posted on the diocesan website and Facebook and Twitter social media platforms.
Funeral Masses and scheduled weddings and baptisms will continue to be celebrated at parishes, but attendance is limited to immediate family.
Other activities such as Stations of the Cross, novenas, missions and Communal Penance Services will not take place.
Diocesan and parish social activities, including fish lunches or dinners in any form, including take-out, are discontinued.
“The decision to suspend all public Masses is not a decision that I take lightly,” Bartchak said. “I realize that the faithful will deeply miss participating in Mass and receiving Jesus Christ, present in the Holy Eucharist. However, I cannot ignore the very important recommendations from public health officials during this unprecedented health emergency. All of us have an obligation to take the necessary steps to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and that includes the Church.”
Bartchak said he is aware that liturgical celebrations regularly occur during the Easter season, including the Sacraments of Confirmation and First Holy Communion. These celebrations are being postponed for as long as is necessary. The sacraments will be celebrated as soon as conditions allow.
The diocesan offices be closed for at least the next two weeks.
For information and updates, visit proclaim.dioceseaj.org, or the diocesan website or Facebook and Twitter social media sites. Faithful also are invited to sign up for text message alerts by texting daj to 84576.
'Continue to do ministry'
Oakland United Methodist Church, 1504 Bedford St., Johnstown, will be live-streaming its 10 a.m. Sunday services for the foreseeable future on its Facebook page, YouTube channel and website at www.oaklandonline.org.
"We will restream the same service at 5 p.m.," said Pastor Randy Bain.
He said members of congregation are being notified by phone of the changes happening at the church.
"We want to continue to do ministry and we're going to try and offer daily devotionals on the same platforms," Bain said. "We're recording those and those will post to Facebook and website."
Westmont Presbyterian Church, 601 Luzerne St., Johnstown, will post its Sunday service to westmontpc.org by early afternoon that day.
The service also will air at 7 p.m. Monday on Channel 9.
"We hope to get set up for live streaming by next Sunday (March 29)," said interim Pastor Rene Whitaker.
A newsletter has been mailed to members with a bulletin template for use when viewing the service.
"We're figuring out what we can do to be connected to our church community," Whitaker said.
No parishioners 'at risk'
First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown, had planned to broadcast its Sunday and March 29 services on its website but for safety concerns has canceled both services.
The Rev. Walter Startzel, interim pastor, said moving forward he will gather input from members on how to proceed on offering services.
"We don't want to put anyone at risk," he said.
Updates will be available on the church's website at https://rjkirk2.wixsite.com/firstlutheranjtown.
Roxbury Church of the Brethren, 112 Sell St., Johnstown, and Tire Hill Church of the Brethren, 665 Tire Hill Road, have canceled services for Sunday and March 29.
Churches wanting to be included in The Tribune-Democrat's cancelation box that is running daily can send information to kurban@tribdem.com.
