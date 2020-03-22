Those with underlying chronic medical conditions may not be more likely to contract the new coronavirus, but they are more likely to develop more serious illness and complications.
For people with underlying heart issues, the concern is serious, the American Heart Association says on its website, citing a report by the American College of Cardiology.
Primary symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, deep cough and difficulty breathing because the virus mainly attacks the lungs. But the compromised lungs can affect the heart, especially a diseased heart, which is already working harder to get the blood through the body, doctors warn.
“In general, you can think of it as something that is taxing the system as a whole,” said Orly Vardeny, associate professor of medicine at Minneapolis VA Health Care System and the University of Minnesota, and adviser to the American College of Cardiology.
In addition, those with underlying medical conditions often have compromised immune systems, Vardeny said on the Heart Association website.
That means viruses, in general, are more likely to
remain in the compromised patient’s system longer, causing more damage.
Those with diabetes are also more likely to experience severe symptoms and complications from COVID-19, and the risk appears to be the same for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, the American Diabetes Association says.
The risk is higher for those who don’t manage their diabetes well, with fluctuating blood sugar levels – which can be more challenging when homebound.
Taking precautions
Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, urged those with chronic medical conditions to be extra vigilant as COVID-19 cases increase, exponentially, in Pennsylvania.
“These patients need to follow the same general precautions that we are advising everyone take, such as washing hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, covering the nose or mouth with their elbow when sneezing or coughing, and avoiding contact with people who are sick,” he said.
In addition, Csikos said the at-risk individuals should also:
• Avoid traveling and large groups, and restrict visitors to immediate family members who are healthy.
• Stay at home and go out only when necessary, such as to a doctor’s office.
• Maintain, if possible, a 90-day supply of medications and adequate food supplies should they need to stay at home for lengthy periods of time.
• Take their medications and insulin as prescribed by their primary care physicians.
• Follow their normal diet as recommended by their doctors for specific health conditions.
“If they experience any concerning symptoms based on their chronic conditions – such as significant high or low blood sugar swings, weight gain of more than five pounds or lower leg swelling – or symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, including fever, difficulty breathing, deep cough, they should call their primary care physician’s office as soon as possible,” Csikos said.
“These symptoms can be significant and should not be ignored,” he said. “They should seek immediate attention or advice from their health care provider.”
Randy Griffith covers health care for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @photogriffer57.
