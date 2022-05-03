The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restated their recommendation on Tuesday that passengers on planes, buses and trains wear a mask.
That includes airports and train stations.
Locally, CamTran officials said they will continue to follow the recommendation that passengers wear a mask, but not require it.
This news comes after a nearly two-week surge of the novel coronavirus across the country and a court ruling in April that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.
As of Tuesday, cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic have now started to level out across the country, according to the CDC website.
During that time, Pennsylvania experienced the highest daily cases since February at the end of April with more than 2,000 instances per day.
The peak was 2,468 instances on April 27.
Despite the flattening curve, the state’s percent positivity has increased.
CDC data shows a spike from 5% to 7.9% for the previous seven-day period to 8% to 9.9% for this time frame.
Daily testing is also up.
On Tuesday, the commonwealth added another 2,134 cases of the disease and 34 deaths.
The eight-county region logged 108 cases and seven deaths.
Westmoreland, Centre and Cambria counties led that total with 33, 26 and 21 cases, respectively.
Clearfield had 13 more cases; Indiana, eight; Blair, four; Somerset, two; and Bedford, one.
Somerset, Blair, Clearfield and Centre counties had one additional fatality and Westmoreland had three more.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
