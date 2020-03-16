Cash and credit cards will not be accepted at any Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange as of 8 p.m. Monday.
Turnpike officials called the restriction “a temporary safety measure to keep travelers moving with no need to stop at tollbooths or interact with tolling personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic” and said that normal toll collection operations will resume “as soon as it becomes practical.”
While the restriction is in effect, all tolls will be assessed electronically through the Turnpike’s E-ZPass automatic toll program or through its TOLL BY PLATE program. With the TOLL BY PLATE option, high-speed cameras capture images of license plates as vehicles pass by; the registered owners then receive invoices within 30 days for trips made through tolling points.
Turnpike users who do not have an E-ZPass account should continue to use the lane marked “Tickets” when entering the highway and the lane marked “Cash” when exiting.
However, instead of stopping to pay their tolls as usual, they should keep moving through the interchange at the posted speed without stopping. They will then receive a TOLL BY PLATE invoice in the mail.
Invoices can be paid online, by phone or by mail.
“This temporary measure is critical to enable us to support the commonwealth in its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Mark Compton, CEO of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, said in a press release announcing the restriction.
Turnpike officials warned that all turnpike users should be prepared for possible confusion around interchange areas as drivers adjust to the restriction. Drivers were advised to slow down when approaching a tolling point or interchange, pay attention and proceed with caution.
