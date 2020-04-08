Nineteen U.S. senators, including Bob Casey, Jr., a Democrat from Pennsylvania, have called for including local journalism outlets in future federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funding packages.
The senators, led by Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut, sent the request to Senate leadership in a letter.
“The current public health crisis has made the already vital role of local news even more critical,” the senators wrote.
“Some of the most important guidance for families and businesses during this crisis has been highly localized. Local journalism has been providing communities answers to critical questions, including information on where to get locally tested, hospital capacity, road closures, essential business hours of operation and shelter-in-place orders. During this unprecedented public health crisis, people need to have access to their trusted local news outlets for this reliable and sometimes life-saving information.”
News outlets are dealing with decreased advertising revenue due to the cancellation of events and temporary or permanent closings of businesses.
Organizations have also laid off employees, while the pandemic “has only increased the extraordinary value of local news outlets, which have seen huge jumps in traffic since the beginning of March,” according to Lisa Macpherson, senior policy fellow at Public Knowledge, an organization involved in intellectual property law and other aspects of journalism.
“Local journalists have proven themselves to be valiant first responders during this pandemic, exposing themselves to a dangerous virus in order to get the story to the people,” said Thomas O. Melia, Washington director of PEN America, a nonprofit that works to support free expression through the advancement of literature and human rights. “They are ‘essential workers’ as many executive orders on staying at home at the state and local level have explicitly noted. The sector as a whole is suffering gravely as the nationwide shutdown has accelerated their loss of revenue. This is why we at PEN America support Senator Blumenthal’s initiative to urge Senate leaders to include specific targeted stimulus relief for local journalism at this critical time.”
The letter was signed by 18 Democrats and one independent, including former 2020 presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar, from Minnesota, and Cory Booker, from New Jersey, and 2016 vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, from Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.