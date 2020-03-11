CamTran and Johnstown airport officials see little change in passenger counts since the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We haven’t seen any kind of change in ridership or travel patterns,” spokesman Josh Yoder said from Cambria County Transit Authority’s office, 502 Maple Ave.
Airline trends at Johnstown are expected to follow the industry, Chad Gontkovic, airport manager, said from John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
Both organizations have ramped up cleaning and awareness measures.
“We’ve been on the forefront since it came to light,” Yoder said. “We are being proactive as an organization. We are really focused on cleaning our buildings and facilities.”
Bus cleaning protocols emphasize handrails, fare boxes and other areas with frequent hand contact.
Additional bottles of hand sanitizer have been placed in the airport terminal, Gontkovic said.
“We pride ourselves on keeping our facility clean throughout the year,” he said. “We hold that to a high standard.”
CamTran has also distributed hand sanitizer to all its drivers and provided training to prevent the spread of any virus.
“We have installed additional dispensers at all our facilities as well as our customer centers,” Yoder said.
CamTran has placed information posters on its buses and in the downtown Transit Center highlighting facts about the disease and prevention measures. The posters were prepared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“They bring attention to the virus and educating to let people know the signs and symptoms and what they can do to keep themselves and others healthy.”
